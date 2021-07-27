Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
HINCE Second skin f.
STUDIO HOU
Behance.net
HINCE SECOND SKIN FOUNDATION
Product design / 2021

Brand shape Identity
Product Design
CMF Coordination
Manufacturing Management​​​​​​​











H I N C E ' s   7 t h   C o l l e t i o n  
'Own your moment' - The Moment Collection
Concept board from Hince official website


‘The optimal angle of Foundation product.’
HINCE Second skin foundation is designed for the most comfortable and appropriate angle when using the pump. 
And the slightly slanted container shape represents a unique and new shape unique to the product.




Collaborated by hince 2021
Client : Vivawave

Project Planning : HINCE / Vivawave
Brand shape identity / Product design :  Studio hou
Manufacturing management : Studio hou
Photography1 : Hince Creative team
Photography2 : Kwonjin Kim


instagram @studio.hou



