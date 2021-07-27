HINCE Second skin f.

HINCE SECOND SKIN FOUNDATION
Product design / 2021
Brand shape Identity
Product Design
CMF Coordination
Manufacturing Management
H I N C E ' s 7 t h C o l l e t i o n
'Own your moment' - The Moment Collection
Concept board from Hince official website
‘The optimal angle of Foundation product.’
HINCE Second skin foundation is designed for the most comfortable and appropriate angle when using the pump.
And the slightly slanted container shape represents a unique and new shape unique to the product.
Collaborated by hince 2021
Client : Vivawave
Project Planning : HINCE / Vivawave
Brand shape identity / Product design : Studio hou
Manufacturing management : Studio hou
Photography1 : Hince Creative team
Photography2 : Kwonjin Kim
