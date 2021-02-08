Generative Patterns / July 2021

















Hey!

Next month is here, which means that a new collection of free patterns has arrived.

For all newcomers , a quick update on what we do here:









The Normform is a generative grid-based design tool that helps create digital content like ve c tor pattern really fast and with a great variety of results. Once a day, we publish a pattern artwork on our site which is available for free download and use under Creative Commons license (CC BY 4.0).





Below is a selection of generated patterns that we've published on our site for the last month, presented here as a collection of abstract posters. All shapes here are available as raster images for free download and use under Creative Commons license (CC BY 4.0), on our website: https://normform.art









