Generative Patterns / July 2021
Multiple Owners
Hey!
Next month is here, which means that a new collection of free patterns has arrived.
For all newcomers, a quick update on what we do here:


The Normform is a generative grid-based design tool that helps create digital content like vector pattern really fast and with a great variety of results. Once a day, we publish a pattern artwork on our site which is available for free download and use under Creative Commons license (CC BY 4.0).

Below is a selection of generated patterns that we've published on our site for the last month, presented here as a collection of abstract posters. All shapes here are available as raster images for free download and use under Creative Commons license (CC BY 4.0), on our website: https://normform.art


ps.
The tool currently in under development and actively testing by team members.
We expect to release the basic version of the generator to the public soon, so stay tuned ;)
All pattern shapes here are available as raster images for free download and use under Creative Commons license (CC BY 4.0), on our website: https://normform.art

Hope you enjoyed the project!
Good luck and thanks for your appreciations, guys! ;)





