Fragment·Travel

在荒无人烟的旷野

最吸引我的

仍是大自然的安详与宁静

时间仿佛凝滞

回忆被久远的记忆浸入

那时的一日末于黄昏

人们用星空的律令计算时间

用四季分明的更替记录年岁

时间很慢，但很美

/

