Fragment·Travel

在荒无人烟的旷野
最吸引我的
仍是大自然的安详与宁静
时间仿佛凝滞
回忆被久远的记忆浸入
那时的一日末于黄昏
人们用星空的律令计算时间
用四季分明的更替记录年岁
时间很慢，但很美
In the uninhabited wilderness, what attracts me most was peace and tranquility of nature. The wasteland was silent, and the hills in the distance were outlined with delicate silhouettes by the setting sun. It seemed that time moved sluggishly and memories were recalled by the reminiscence long time ago. At that time, the dawn was considered to be the end of the day. People inclined to measure time by the laws appeared in the starry sky and record the years by the alternation of four seasons. Time slipped slowly but it was nice.
