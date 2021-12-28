Babycity Visual Identity

Baby City is the biggest baby goods retail chain in the Baltic countries. The brand had recently tidied up its logo and needed further steps to update the brand’s look and feel.





The task was to create a memorable visual language that would enhance the brand‘s appeal to both parents and children and to help build brand likeability.





Our solution was a set of illustrated characters that worked both as graphic elements and as brand mascots. The characters are children dressed in onesies of different animals. In some cases, they help find the right items and best offers. At other times they simply help create an emotion of joy and fun by connecting to each other in many different combinations.