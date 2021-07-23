Illustrada festival: A word from

"There are many talented illustrators who create fantastic digital artworks. However, sometimes the works remain hidden gems somewhere in the deep recesses of the internet. Illustrada Festival gives artists the opportunity to take their work out of the screen to temporarily showcase them in the real world. Large prints of digitally created illustrations are exhibited in public spaces in the city center of Tilburg. You can’t miss them! Visitors can discover new artists and artworks, and gain a lot of inspiration during a nice walk through the city. Companies and business can not only find artists for potential projects, they can become patrons of the festival, which is organized by a non-profit foundation."





This festival took place at the city center of Tilburg (Netherlands) from 9 to 15 June 2021.16 artists were a part of this exhibition, and I'm really proud that I was one of them.





At the bottom of this page there is a little video made with the Host of the event, Rutger Van de Wiel , unfortunately it's not in english, but you can get a great view of the printed illustrations.



