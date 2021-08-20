Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Synthesized: Web Design for DataOps Platform
Tubik Studio
branding data visualization development Interaction design motion design Technology user experience Web Design Web marketing Website



           Synthesized is the all in-one DataOps platform which is helping to solve one of the             most challenging problems we face as a society—the use of personal information.

               Synthesised makes it easy for organisations that want to collaborate on sensitive data. It enables enterprises to                            monetize and innovate through their data and speeds up the development of data-driven products.

               In as little as ten minutes, as opposed to months or years, Synthesized’s AI-based platform provides data practitioners                  with secure and compliant, ready-to-use, high-volume, high-quality data sets.



Art Direction — Vladyslav Taran
Brand Strategy — Olya Zakharyan
UI/UX Design — Denis Koloskov
IllustrationsSima Shpin 
Motion Design — Kirill Erokhin


