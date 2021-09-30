Geltor is an earth-conscious biodesign brand that uses sustainable technologies to create the world’s most advanced designer proteins. They make ingredients that are better for the world, body, and for business. They came to us for a brand refresh that exudes humanness, warmth, and innovation.





Geltor wanted to fully capture the uniqueness of their products and the possibilities of their ingredients as a service offering. We were asked to keep their existing logo and develop a visual language around it, such as the typefaces, color system, illustration, and imagery. The visual language is centered around a series of 3D images that explore the colorful beauty & lively habitats of each protein origin and its cellular inspiration.





&Walsh, 2020



