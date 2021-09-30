Geltor is an earth-conscious biodesign brand that uses sustainable technologies to create the world’s most advanced designer proteins. They make ingredients that are better for the world, body, and for business. They came to us for a brand refresh that exudes humanness, warmth, and innovation.
Geltor wanted to fully capture the uniqueness of their products and the possibilities of their ingredients as a service offering. We were asked to keep their existing logo and develop a visual language around it, such as the typefaces, color system, illustration, and imagery. The visual language is centered around a series of 3D images that explore the colorful beauty & lively habitats of each protein origin and its cellular inspiration.
&Walsh, 2020
We took inspiration from the shapes and groupings of cells to create the otherworldly orbs, while highlighting scenes from the tree of life within them. The vivid hues & natural elements within provide realism and freshness throughout the branding, while the orbs themselves provide a surreal view of each individual protein. Our goal was to provoke the imagination, similar to the way Geltor engages their clients.
As an innovator within the biodesign space, Geltor is frequently looked to as a thought-leader within the industry. To make their processes & thought pieces more approachable, we developed an illustration and iconography set. We leveraged clean line styles to bring simplicity and ease to rather complex information.