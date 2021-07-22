Affirm — Illustration system

Dream big: we designed 145 illustrations, 50 icons & 222 functional icons to shape the whimsical, diverse world of Affirm.
— Unity in diversity
As always, we created a set of guidelines to help define and unify the diversity of the Affirm characters. So, even though there’s plenty of room to play with heights or body shapes, colors, genders and age, the proportions between the head, the bust and the legs remain unchanged, creating a sense of unity and coherence throughout the illustration system.
— Motion trail
In order to add some movement to the static illustrations we implemented the use of a dynamic trail made of geometric shapes. These elements work together to add a vibrant touch to the flow, creating a motion-like effect.
— Icons
We created a personalized icon system playing with a limited amount of colour mixes. This way we got the best of both worlds: colorful diversity and design coherence. Small outline details and quirky elements blend with full shapes and pastel hues to bring the most out of the Affirm essentials.
— From logo to patter
We took a distinctive element of the Affirm logo and transformed it into a perfect pattern for the characters’ outfits. The result? Characters that sport playful, vibrant looks, while also reminiscing of Affirm’s unique touch.
Thanks for watching!
Credits — Creative Direction Cristina Pasquale + Client Direction Ani Karamanukyan + Illustration Lead Arianna Cristiano & Sofia Buti + Illustration Anya Derevyanko + Icons Design Silviu Chiaric + Animation Lead Laurentiu Lunic + Animation David Cubitt + Portfolio Video Case Study Giovanna Crise
