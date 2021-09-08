CHIPSCREW 3.0

We have been continuously upgrading the design of CHIPSCREW characters.
In addition to the unique faces each character has, there have been
many attempts to expand the facial expression design.
This time, various works were conducted based on seasonal materials, and opportunities were provided to utilize them in various areas.
The yellow lemon, ping pong, is a character who can play an appropriate role in enhancing completeness in all relationships. Although not well known, PingPong is a character who has the ability to replicate himself indefinitely.
It also carried out clothing products that were well applied
with CHIPSCREW's design identity.
Rather than putting the character in full relief, I thought a lot about designing it in a form that combines frequently used symbols and alphabets of character names.
Many attempts were made to develop facial expressions and movements that would make Bread more attractive. Based on the results of the process, various definitions of movement were carried out, and the final results in the form of emoticons were produced.
These are the results of the artwall project, which can change the heavy atmosphere of the building's dark space.
I thought about how to express the change of seasons, freshness, and dynamism well.
We could hear a lot of stories from people who experienced this artwall about things we didn't think about.
