All in Line, reprint

– From the sketchbooks of Mattias Adolfsson



A new, redesigned edition that collects: The first in line, The second in och The third in line. With new designed poster/Dustwrapper by Mattias Adolfsson



The books have received a number of awards, from Creative Quarterly, American Illustration, The most beautiful book of the year (Svensk Bokkonst), Kolla, and International Picture Book to mention a few.