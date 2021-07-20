“Adventure Illustration” has been a thread woven deep into the fabric of the illustration work I do through Orlin Culture Shop. It is what I grew up loving and what I enjoy creating most in my work. As an illustrator, I’ve had the unique opportunity to bring this theme to a range of different clients, from books to billboards and more.





One of the latest opportunities I had was to bring that theme of adventure illustration into a collection of illustrations for Land Rover through Spark 44 . The idea was to create a series of ‘family adventure’ illustrations, each showcasing the Discovery in a unique environment to creates a modern take on classic adventure novel covers from the past. This ‘modern classic’ adventure look was the guiding force behind all 4 illustrations and was used by Spark 44 to create a really nice collection of marketing materials.





To see how all these pieces came together, let’s dive into the creation process!





Beach Adventure

The Beach Adventure was the first piece created in this series and remains one of my favorites in the set. One of the most fun aspects of creating a set of illustrations is setting the tone and mood with this first piece. It’s important to hit just the right feel with this first one to set as a measuring stick for the subsequent illustrations.





The narrative in the brief on this piece stipulated we would see a couple arriving at a beach looking into the distance and spotting a whale. This meant the composition had to not only show the vehicle, but also show a bit of the landscape up close and in the distance so we could see what the couple was looking at.





I began with sketches on my iPad Pro in Procreate using the Apple Pencil. Sketching in Procreate enables me to sketch anywhere - from my desk to the couch to anyplace outside the office - and it often helps to get outside to see where inspiration will strike.