Volting brand identity





The project requires a name for this new company and the creation of its graphic universe, communication tone and visual language. The idea is to make the transition to electric mobility understandable and accessible and to help to make the different audiences understand how easy it is to choose, customize and install the most suitable electric chargers for each type of vehicle.





Volting is the naming chosen and comes from the declination of the concept of “volt” linked to the world of electrical energy. A nice and easy to remember name that helps to make this type of energy understandable and close.





The symbol is based on the icon representing an electric lightning bolt and is combined with the shape of the wheel. A logo that connects electricity and the world of mobility in a representative and dynamic shape.



