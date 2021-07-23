Emograms exhibitions, shows









A news article provided the inspiration for the emograms: in 2015, Oxford Dictionaries chose an emoji pictogram as the word of the year (Emoji is a Japanese word, where ‘e’ stands for picture + ‘moji’ for character). I found this very exciting: humanity started written communication using drawings and pictograms, then constantly simplified these into letters and characters. Following the birth and intensification of mobile and computer-based communication, we started to re-create drawings and pictograms from characters and letters. Finally, we got rid of characters again, sometimes even of words and returned to the use of emojis and icons. We incorporated them into our daily communication. In my work, I put the lost words back into the emojis. This is how emograms were born.





