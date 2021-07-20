Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
GENES:IS
Birgit Schlosser
GENES:IS
Montanas del Fuego / Fire Mountains
Some unpublished photos of the Timanfaya National Park of Lanzarote.

GENES:IS - the formation of Lanzarote started 36 million years ago with the foundation; the characteristic volcanoes were formed 15 - 2 million years ago and the extensive lava field is the result of the last eruption of 1730 -36. The volcanoes are still hot, already about 27 meters in depth 700° Celsius prevail.

I am still impressed by the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote and the wide range of colors of rock and sediment. A part of our earth, formed to be and to stay - GENES:IS



PHOTOGRAPHS  BY  BIRGIT SCHLOSSER aka FOTONYM
 WEBSITE  /  INSTAGRAM
