Minneapolis Glass
Allan Peters
Minneapolis Glass

Minneapolis Glass is a family owned company that’s been around since 1937. They wanted a mark that felt both fresh and innovative and also spoke to their heritage. 

While sketching out ideas, I noticed that the capital “M” was symmetrical, so I decided to slice it down the middle with a pane of glass. This speaks to the clarity and perfection inherent in the physical nature of glass.
