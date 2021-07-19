Minneapolis Glass
Minneapolis Glass is a family owned company that’s been around since 1937. They wanted a mark that felt both fresh and innovative and also spoke to their heritage.
While sketching out ideas, I noticed that the capital “M” was symmetrical, so I decided to slice it down the middle with a pane of glass. This speaks to the clarity and perfection inherent in the physical nature of glass.
Minneapolis Glass is a family owned company that’s been around since 1937. They wanted a mark that felt both fresh and innovative and also spoke to their heritage.
While sketching out ideas, I noticed that the capital “M” was symmetrical, so I decided to slice it down the middle with a pane of glass. This speaks to the clarity and perfection inherent in the physical nature of glass.