Anikena by Azulik 2022 "Galadriel"
Jvdas Berra
Featured In
Behance.net
7/20/2021
Photo: Jvdas Berra
Style and Art Direction: @magumaguna
Model: Danielle Van Raden at @top.modelmgmt
Locations: Azulik
Head Fashion Designer: Fernando Preda
Fashion Team: @yu.uscanga @edna_sotelo @mudoalmohada
Makeup: Denny Makeup
Follow me at:
www.instagram.com/jvdasberra
Anikena by Azulik 2022 "Galadriel"
Owners
Jvdas Berra
Mexico City, Mexico
Anikena by Azulik 2022 "Galadriel"
Creative Fields
Photography
Fashion
Art Direction
campaign
elf
Fairies
Fashion
mexico
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
