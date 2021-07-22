Dunaliella salina
The pink water comes from a pink algae (Dunaliella Salina) which lives in it. This pink algae can exist in just about any kind of natural body of saltwater and is the main source of nutrition for another common resident of saltwater: a miniscule shrimp called the artémias salina.
Images taken in Camargue, France
Dunaliella salina was named by Emanoil C. Teodoresco of Bucharest, Romania after its original discoverer, Michel Felix Dunal, who first scientifically reported sighting the organism in saltern evaporation ponds in Montpellier, France in 1838.
For features, licenses and commercial inquiries contact p.pettigiani@gmail.com
© 2021 Paolo Pettigiani