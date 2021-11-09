Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Club DIA 2021
Lars Högström
Behance.net
after effects club identity graphic design graphic identity motion graphics Poster Design visual identity
DIA is a new open-air club and hangout place – a venue that Helsinki has been missing for years. DIA offers not only drinks and food but quality music and community radio broadcasts.

The name DIA is a reference to the photographic slides (or diapositives) that were used in reversal film by brands such as Kodachrome. The nostalgic references is a large part of the graphic identity. The shapes get their form from Bauhaus-posters, the color palette is inspired by blank VHS-tape covers and the soft and slightly blurry feel of old photographs is a part of the visual language of the club. The motion graphics naturally mimic the style of how old projectors show dia slides.

after effects club identity graphic design graphic identity motion graphics Poster Design visual identity
after effects club identity graphic design graphic identity motion graphics Poster Design visual identity
after effects club identity graphic design graphic identity motion graphics Poster Design visual identity
after effects club identity graphic design graphic identity motion graphics Poster Design visual identity
Spin-off identity visuals for DIA Season closing party 2021

WEBSITE

Art Direction

Graphic and motion design

Web Development
Viiksimaisteri​​​​​​​
Club DIA 2021
100
401
8
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Lars Högström Helsinki, Finland

    Club DIA 2021

    100
    401
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields