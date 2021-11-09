Club DIA 2021

DIA is a new open-air club and hangout place – a venue that Helsinki has been missing for years. DIA offers not only drinks and food but quality music and community radio broadcasts.
The name DIA is a reference to the photographic slides (or diapositives) that were used in reversal film by brands such as Kodachrome. The nostalgic references is a large part of the graphic identity. The shapes get their form from Bauhaus-posters, the color palette is inspired by blank VHS-tape covers and the soft and slightly blurry feel of old photographs is a part of the visual language of the club. The motion graphics naturally mimic the style of how old projectors show dia slides.
Spin-off identity visuals for DIA Season closing party 2021
WEBSITE
Art Direction
Graphic and motion design
Web Development
Viiksimaisteri