Cina Associates created a "no expenses spared" folio for GMUNK's drop on Nifty Gateway. It combined some of his best early infrared photography juxtaposed by Cina's design. The heavyweight cloth folio has an inlaid metallic proof of ownership and each section has a divider plate with translucent vellum to separate and protect each print. This folio set the bar for fine art box sets, especially in the NFT world.





