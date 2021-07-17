Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Picsart Rebrand
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
art direction branding design Fashion graphic design logo Photography PicsArt Rebrand The New Company

Beyond democratizing creativity, Picsart is defining visual culture. With 150 million active monthly users across the globe, it is reimagining a generation’s relationship with design and how their creativity is expressed.

With the help of the Picsart creative team we created a new visual system that retains the spirit of the company, while introducing a more systemic and elevated visual toolkit. Our research and strategy informed the extent of this work to ensure a cohesive brand language expressed through, voice, design, motion and photography.

Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and bird
art direction branding design Fashion graphic design logo Photography PicsArt Rebrand The New Company
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: active shirt, sleeve and shirt
Image may contain: sky and wall
Image may contain: dance
Image may contain: person, wearing and human face
art direction branding design Fashion graphic design logo Photography PicsArt Rebrand The New Company
Image may contain: poster and screenshot
Image may contain: grass, outdoor and sign
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: case
Image may contain: screenshot and cellphone
art direction branding design Fashion graphic design logo Photography PicsArt Rebrand The New Company
art direction branding design Fashion graphic design logo Photography PicsArt Rebrand The New Company

In a fast-paced world, Picsart provides relevancy and immediacy for creative expression, and this work aims to capture this sentiment.


Credits ↓

Executive Creative Director: Matt Luckhurst, Creative Director: Aimee Hoffman, Jules Tardy, Producer: Scott Lahn, Strategy: Bronwyn Hunt, Motion: Pretty Nice Studio, Mikey Kelly, Design: Maria Vaquero, Andreas Pranoto, Elena Miska

Photographer: Jacq Harriet, Line Producer: Rhys Raiskin, Production Assistant: Derek Viveiros, Sam DelFavero, Location Rep: Kristen Kay, Photo Assist: Brian Kendall, Louis Trinh, Digi Tech: George Brooks

Wardrobe Stylist: Tess Hebert, Wardrobe Assist: Jade Forrest, MUA: Sandy Ganzer, MUA Assist: Christopher Finley, Hair Stylist: Malcolm Marquez, Hair Assist: Annie Wyric, Manicurist: Juan Alvear, Prop Stylist: Kaitlyn Darby, Set Dresser: Montana Bertoletti, Se Young Au, Talent: Madge Leavy, Cam Reid, Willy Choi, Vivica Dehi

Picsart:  Director of Brand Creative: Shachar Aylon, COO + CMO: Tammy Nam, Art Director: Kevin Peth, VP Growth Marketing: Jeff Roberto


Picsart Rebrand
140
873
9
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    The New Company San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Jules Tardy San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Andreas Pranoto San Francisco, CA, USA

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Jules Tardy San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Matt Luckhurst San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Aimee Hoffman USA
    user's avatar
    Maria Vaquero San Francisco, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Andreas Pranoto San Francisco, CA, USA

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    The New Company San Francisco, CA, USA

    Picsart Rebrand

    140
    873
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields