Picsart Rebrand





Beyond democratizing creativity, Picsart is defining visual culture. With 150 million active monthly users across the globe, it is reimagining a generation’s relationship with design and how their creativity is expressed.





With the help of the Picsart creative team we created a new visual system that retains the spirit of the company, while introducing a more systemic and elevated visual toolkit. Our research and strategy informed the extent of this work to ensure a cohesive brand language expressed through, voice, design, motion and photography.



