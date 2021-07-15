REVID.C





Art belongs to those who know how to observe.

And those who can observe can find it everywhere.

In nature, in cities, even in mankind.

Above all, art can be found in the light.

A light that blurs and that results

in unexpected combinations of situations

according to the rules that are dictated by chance.

And here, in this series Revid.C ,

the “object city” and the “object architecture”

find a bright suspension,

a still time that becomes something else:

an unlimited space to break the uniformity of modern societies.





Milano / Shanghai / Paris / New York / San Francisco / Tokyo / Osaka / Agra



