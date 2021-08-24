Artery Visual Identity









Generative tool





A special tool is used to generate the different designs, which allows to distort the logo in a controlled manner and create an infinite number of its versions. The intensity of distortion and the number of letters to be distorted can be set within the tool parameters. The tool is also used to generate other graphic elements applying the same principles.





The ARTERY logo does not have a single and fixed appearance and can therefore be different every time it is used in a static medium. The vibrant visual identity was further complemented by 3D illustrations that sought to capture the emotion and aesthetic of the ARTERY business center, rather than display the boring visualizations of buildings.







