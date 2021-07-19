Rörelsens andning





Exhibition identity and sign design for Rörelsens andning at Swedish Labour Movement’s Archives and Library, 20th of Augusti–30th of October 2021.



During a study circle about a thinned out pedagogical sound and film collection from Brunnsvik folk high-school's library archive, the exhibition Rörelsens andning (The Breathing of the Movement) has been developed. Together, the documentary filmmaker Zara Arrehed, the composer Hannah Federley Holmkvist and the artists Heidi Edström, Linnea Hansander and Josefina Malmegård, under the artistic direction of the artist Patrick Kretschek, have met regularly to investigate how the archive as a meeting place can function in relation to artistic work. Based on their own practices, they have sought entrances to the collection and from there worked their way further into the Labor Movement's Archives and Library (ARAB).



