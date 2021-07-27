Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Toy Museum Krakow
Podpunkt )
Behance.net
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy


TOY MUSEUM KRAKOW

Toy Museum Krakow, based on the Sosenko family's toy collection, is one of the biggest classic toy collections in the world. Logo and identification of the Toy Museum in Krakow were inspired by accordion toys, such as the Slinky dog from the 50's, Czech Niklova's Toys (very popular in PPR era) or the famous Jack in the box. Drop-down harmonica became the main theme of the logotype, creating a base body for all kinds of toys. The harmonica motif unwinds and rolls up throughout the identification. The effect is an easy to use, yet dynamic and whimsical system, combining nostalgia and a child's world with contemporary design.
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy

The "harmonica" element can be stretched and duplicated in the next stages of communication (animation, social media, promotion). More variants will be added to the character pool in the future.
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
Design: Zuza Charkiewicz / Podpunkt
Creative Direction: Emilka Bojańczyk / Podpunkt
Visually strong and well made products by

branding logo museum brand communication ILLUSTRATION podpunkt poland strategy
   
Toy Museum Krakow
262
1.2k
14
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Podpunkt ) Warsaw, Poland

    Toy Museum Krakow

    262
    1.2k
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields