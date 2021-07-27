Toy Museum Krakow, based on the Sosenko family's toy collection, is one of the biggest classic toy collections in the world . Logo and identification of the Toy Museum in Krakow were inspired by accordion toys, such as the Sl inky dog from the 50's, Czech Niklova's Toys (very popular in PPR era) or the famous Jack in the box.

Drop-down harmonica became the main theme of the logotype, creating a base body for all kinds of toys. The harmonica motif unwinds and rolls up throughout the identification. The effect is an easy to use, yet dynamic and whimsical system, combining nostalgia and a child's world with contemporary design.