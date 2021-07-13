Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Illustration Collection_2021 #1
Jiaqi Wang
Behance.net
Various commissioned work half of this year :)
 
Super honor to make these three Pixel wallpapers for AAPI Heritage Month.
Let’s Go to the Top: Lanterns fly with our best wishes and hope for change. We must help each other up to see it together!
Fairytale Stories: Growing up, Grandma told bedtime stories of our culture’s magic animals, beautiful and powerful like us.
Phases of the Moon: We celebrate the moon’s phases in many Asian cultures. Together we embrace its light, even in darkness.
For LA Times Sunday Food Cover
About the pasta sauce ranking!
For The New Republic- Summer Podcast 
For Morning Brew- Summer First Grill
For Morning Brew- Sunday Newsletter- Memorial day 
For Wired -Dee Tuck
The story about a profile of Dee Tuck, the chief technology officer of the film collective Array. It briefly chronicles her history as a Black female tech worker, and her current job of launching Array Crew, a database full of women and people of color that studios can access when staffing up movies and TV sets.
For The Wall Street Journal Exchange section
For Capital Mag
 For Facebook Business-A Insight guide for APAHM and beyond
For Wellesley College Mag
Thank you for watching 
