Ziji
Multiple Owners
ABOUT THE PROJECT

“Every phone deserves a proper case!” states Ziji, an online store of customised phone cases. Because at Ziji, they are specifically designed for creative individuals to reflect their true selves. 

CLIENT NEEDS


Not only the company focuses on the final product but also the creation process. From emotions, ideas, and inspirations to the final tangible result, the one that can hold for a long time. Ziji provides everyone with the opportunity to become a creator of oneself; of zìjĭ, meaning individual character, one’s inner self in Chinese. Hence, the client wanted to be associated with friendliness and accommodate ideas of all types of creators.

DESIGN VALUE


The Ziji character is based on the thought of a bubble, more humane, close and friendly mascot. He is like a caring, warm helper, which leads creators from their idea to their final product touch. Moreover, the character’s style of illustration is reminiscent of hand-drawn doodles, directly associated with the process of sketching and realising one’s ideas.

DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN / STATIONERY DESIGN / MASCOT DESIGN

2021
© &ANDSTUDIO
CLIENT: ZIJI /  BRANDING DESIGN: ANDSTUDIO  / BRAND STRATEGY: SYNTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP / PHOTOS BY:  MARTYNA JOVAISAITE / WEB DESIGN: NORDCODE
Ziji
    Andstudio . Vilnius, Lithuania
    Domas Mikšys Vilnius, Lithuania
    Ignas Vėželis Lithuania
    Augustinas Paukste Vilnius, Lithuania

