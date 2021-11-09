Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Future Fashion is Now!
Skeeva (Eugene Golovanchuk)
Behance.net
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
"Future Fashion is Now" is a personal exploration project created during July to September 2021.

The main message of each visual is a fight against fast fashion trends and a manifest for sustainability in the fashion industry. 

Storytelling through outfits - is a new tool I'm trying to master as an artist. Every detail has its own meaning. Every button, thread and pattern makes sense. And if it doesn't makes sense to you, It would for someone else. That's the beauty of it.

I truly believe that digital fashion a is an open space of storytelling possibilities, new rules of expression as a human being and overall standards that being shaped every day.

I really hope that you'll enjoy this visual journey of  fictional characters and their digital outfits.

- Skeeva
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
c4d CGI digital fashion Fashion marvelous designer outfit redshift Render Skeeva Substance Painter
​​​​​​​FOLLOW TO SEE MORE:

Future Fashion is Now!
140
587
15
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Skeeva (Eugene Golovanchuk) Kiev, Ukraine

    Future Fashion is Now!

    "Future Fashion is Now" is a personal exploration project created during July to September 2021. The main message of each visual is a fight agai Read More
    140
    587
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields