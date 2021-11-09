"Future Fashion is Now" is a personal exploration project created during July to September 2021.



The main message of each visual is a fight against fast fashion trends and a manifest for sustainability in the fashion industry.



Storytelling through outfits - is a new tool I'm trying to master as an artist. Every detail has its own meaning. Every button, thread and pattern makes sense. And if it doesn't makes sense to you, It would for someone else. That's the beauty of it.



I truly believe that digital fashion a is an open space of storytelling possibilities, new rules of expression as a human being and overall standards that being shaped every day.



I really hope that you'll enjoy this visual journey of fictional characters and their digital outfits.



- Skeeva