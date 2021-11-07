MAIN DE SAIGON
" FINEART PHOTOGRAPHY "
THE BORDER BETWEEN PHOTOGRAPHY AND PAINTING.
FASHION IDEA: CHIRON DUONG
MAINDE SAIGON STUDIO
ART: CHIRON DUONG
Main De SaiGon by Chiron Duong is a "Meditation photography" studio in Viet Nam. My works Inspired by fashion photography and still life photography.
About Main De SaiGon. Local studio
We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
NAME| FLAMING ASIA
NAME | SUNSET RUSH
SURFING GIRL
NAME | GOODBYE LOVER
NAME | RUN IN THE STORM
NAME | FLAMING ASIA
NAME | ASIAN FOLKTALES
Name : A Conversation in the rain
NAME | DON QUIJOTE ( DONKIHOTE)
