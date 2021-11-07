Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
MAIN DE SAIGON
Chiron Duong
MAIN DE SAIGON 
" FINEART PHOTOGRAPHY "

THE BORDER BETWEEN PHOTOGRAPHY AND PAINTING.

FASHION IDEA: CHIRON DUONG
ART: CHIRON DUONG

Main De SaiGon by Chiron Duong is a "Meditation photography" studio in Viet Nam. My works Inspired by fashion photography and still life photography.

We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
NAME| FLAMING ASIA
  NAME | SUNSET RUSH
SURFING GIRL
NAME | GOODBYE LOVER
NAME | RUN IN THE STORM
NAME | RUN IN THE STORM
NAME | FLAMING ASIA
NAME | ASIAN FOLKTALES
Name : A Conversation in the rain
NAME | DON QUIJOTE ( DONKIHOTE)

MY INSTAGRAM| 
https://www.instagram.com/maindesaigon.localstudio/
https://www.instagram.com/chironduong/
