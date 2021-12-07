Kuretake collab. 2021

Tools:

- Kuretake Gansai Tambi 48 "顔彩耽美" colors set.

- Waterford White 300g/m cold pressed paper.



We were recently able to go to a Japanese garden that's located really close to our house. It was temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but it opened when the stricter rules were lifted (now, if you want to go, you have to reserve a ticket -this prevents crowds.) On the day we went, it rained a lot in the morning - we had an excellent storm for the first time this summer - so the green of the plants was intensive! I took a lot of photos and tried my best to recreate this humid and green atmosphere.

