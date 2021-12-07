Kuretake collab. 2021

Kuretake collaboration 2021
I was asked by the Japanese art supplies maker, Kuretake, to try out their products by taking part in this year's World Watercolor Month by making some watercolor and watercolor markers art pieces.
01 Kurofune bridge
Tools:
- Kuretake "Historic Art" ZiG brush-pens set Claude Monet.
- Kuretake ZiG Mangaka 0.3 0.5 0.8 felt tip pens.
- Fabriano Venezia Drawing book.
My re-imagining of a bridge located close to where we currently reside in Tokyo. I wanted to imbue this scene with a bit more of the old Tokyo (Edo) spirit.
I had a lot of fun trying out the brush pens, but this time I used them more like I would do with regular watercolors - mixing them on ceramic plates.
02 Kiyosumi gardens
Tools:
- Kuretake Gansai Tambi 48 "顔彩耽美" colors set.
- Waterford White 300g/m cold pressed paper.
We were recently able to go to a Japanese garden that's located really close to our house. It was temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but it opened when the stricter rules were lifted (now, if you want to go, you have to reserve a ticket -this prevents crowds.) On the day we went, it rained a lot in the morning - we had an excellent storm for the first time this summer - so the green of the plants was intensive! I took a lot of photos and tried my best to recreate this humid and green atmosphere.
03 Renault 4
Tools:
- Kuretake Transparent Watercolor Palette 12 Colors Set
- Kuretake ZiG Mangaka pen 0.5mm
- Fabriano Venice Sketchbook
When we were still living outside of Tokyo, near Enoshima, on our way to the supermarket, we would always walk by a shop that was fixing and restoring old (mostly European) cars! I took a lot of photos of very interesting vehicles there! When I want to paint something a bit different from my usual landscapes, I often go for the cars folder. ;)
04 Number 88
Tools:
- Kuretake Historic Art – Watercolor with Gustav Klimt set
- Waterford 300g hot press paper
This piece is based on a photo I took in a small park on one of my reference searching camera walks. I liked how these toys looked together with the hydrangea behind them.
Thanks to Kuretake for sending me all the awesome tools to try and play with! 👍