Gale Street Studios
Both Studio
Behance.net
approachable community green Independent Photography postcard Signage wayfinding


Gale Street Studios

Gale Street Studios is an independent photography hire studio in Brunswick East. Having already built a loyal customer base of local photographers, the GSS team approached us to elevate their communication strategy with a new identity that would better align with their reputation as an approachable and practical studio space. 

Early on, we identified the need to create a brand that would appeal to a new audience of professionals across Melbourne who hadn't heard of GSS, whilst retaining the connections already established within the local community. The resulting identity is consistent but not rigid, revolving around a recognisable colour palette and typographical language to give the online and physical experience a sense of understated cohesion.


Photography by Shelley Horan.


