Petty Well - Brand identity

_
EN
Petty Well is one of the most important French brands of healthy food for dogs and cats. Created by Sacha and Alexis, the brand offers natural kibbles and treats, produced in France and adapted to each animal, in the form of a subscription. After a few years of launch and a real success, a community of more than 4000 customers has formed around Petty Well, and our studio was asked to redefine the visual identity.
The new logo is an original typographic design, chubby and tasty but with a strong and regular structure. It represents the backbone of the graphic environment; it is bright and colorful, yet raw and graphic, maintaining a constant presence of black and monochromatic backgrounds. We developed a collection of animals based on the logotype, which live and come to life on the different materials of the brand; print, packaging and web. The launch of the new identity took place in the spring of 2021 and will include several successive stages until the full rollout is completed.
_
FR
Petty Well est un des acteurs français les plus importants de la nourriture saine pour chiens et chats. Créée par Sacha et Alexis, la marque propose des croquettes et pâtées naturelles, produites en France et adaptées à chaque animal, sous forme d'abonnement. Après quelques années de lancement et un véritable succès, une communauté de plus de 4000 clients s'est formée autour de Petty Well, et notre studio a été chargé d'en redéfinir l'identité visuelle.
Le nouveau logo est un dessin typographique original, joufflu et savoureux mais empreint d'une structure fort et régulière. Il représente l'ossature du territoire visuel ; ce dernier se veut vif et coloré, tout en restant brut et graphique en maintenant une présence constante du noir et de fonds monochromatiques. Nous avons développé une collection d'animaux basés sur le graphisme du logotype, qui vivent et s'animent sur les différents supports de la marque ; print, packaging et web. Le lancement de la nouvelle identité a eu lieu au printemps 2021 et comportera plusieurs étapes successives jusqu'à la finalisation complète du déploiement.