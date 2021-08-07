Petty Well - Brand identity

_

Petty Well is one of the most important French brands of healthy food for dogs and cats. Created by Sacha and Alexis, the brand offers natural kibbles and treats, produced in France and adapted to each animal, in the form of a subscription. After a few years of launch and a real success, a community of more than 4000 customers has formed around Petty Well, and our studio was asked to redefine the visual identity.

The new logo is an original typographic design, chubby and tasty but with a strong and regular structure. It represents the backbone of the graphic environment; it is bright and colorful, yet raw and graphic, maintaining a constant presence of black and monochromatic backgrounds. We developed a collection of animals based on the logotype, which live and come to life on the different materials of the brand; print, packaging and web. The launch of the new identity took place in the spring of 2021 and will include several successive stages until the full rollout is completed.