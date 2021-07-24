*Boko
This is a small publishing house. Family business. They publish specialized literature about design and creativity. The publishing house has a small printing workshop, and also there is a store with books and branded souvenirs.
Boko's management main goal is to draw attention to reading of books about design, art and creativity. They would like to make reading more interesting and attractive. Make people enjoy of buying of paper books. To be proud of it. That's why they use ecological paint. So we have formulated their mission as "right knowledge to right people".
The word “boko” with diacritics is a word from old Gothic language that translates as “letter”.
A short option of the logo shows eyes and brows. In addition the asterisk shows a thinking process. So copies behind are like his thoughts.
He is called Outthinker because of a phrase “Think outside the box” that serves as one of values of the company.