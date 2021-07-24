*Boko





This is a small publishing house. Family business. They publish specialized literature about design and creativity. The publishing house has a small printing workshop, and also there is a store with books and branded souvenirs.





Boko's management main goal is to draw attention to reading of books about design, art and creativity. They would like to make reading more interesting and attractive. Make people enjoy of buying of paper books. To be proud of it. That's why they use ecological paint. So we have formulated their mission as "right knowledge to right people".



