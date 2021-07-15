Visualizing electricity and magnetism for a new flagship electric car
In artistic collaboration with BMW, our co-founder and creative director Maxim Zhestkov built three environments with installations visualizing electromagnetic phenomena for the launch of BMW i4.
Together with our team of designers, the brand and the artist examined the concepts of power and energy from different angles to create a timeless representation of electric forces shaping our world on various levels.
Concept
As an artist, Maxim Zhestkov works with fundamental forces that build the universe we live in. Interested in this approach, BMW reached out to him and suggested exploring how the energy produced by their new powerful electric car can be visualized.
Maxim came up with three representations of the electric nature of i4, combined into an art film. It features the car moving through a gallery space and activates installations located in separate rooms with its energy.
Connected by the narrative and color palette, the chapters accentuate different phenomena based on real properties and patterns of electromagnetic fields. We developed a set of algorithms to accurately recreate patterns seen in nature in complex simulations that interacted with the car.
Magnetism
In the first environment, i4 stands in a pool of particles that, affected by the energy of the vehicle, begin to attract to each other and form lines of force spreading from the car.
The structure created by the interaction of the car and the surroundings is not permanent: it modifies as the car emits new impulses moving like waves of light and power across the room.
Field
The second concept is based on the static magnetic field that forms underneath the car standing on a glass platform. As the vehicle turns on, it forms two poles that make small particles move in colorful flows from one point to another, reminding of both magnetic fields and electric currents.
Lines
For the third space, electricity is embodied in the form of a ceiling installation made of lines attracting as the car moves by. Connecting with the vehicle and with each other, they accept the electric impulse and form tangled structures under its influence.
RnD
Over the course of work, we tried many different configurations for the installations, looking for those that would better show the beauty of electricity.
Credits
Creative Direction:
Maxim Zhestkov, Igor Sordokhonov
Art Direction:
Phil Bonum
Design, Animation:
Ilya Dozhdikov, Artur Gadzhiev, Tatyana Balyberdina
Edit:
Roman Kotov, Sergey Shurupov
Sound:
Artyom Markaryan
Writing:
Anna Gulyaeva
Year:
2021
