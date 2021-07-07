Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Vev - Visuals
Vev Visuals

In collaboration with Decimal Studios I worked on some illustrations for Vev; an all-in-one design platform to create and launch websites with complete creative and technical freedom. 

Client: Vev
Agency: Decimal Studios
Agent: Much
Design & Art Direction: Rutger Paulusse
Animation: Eric Smilde
    Rutger Paulusse Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Eric Smilde Utrecht, Netherlands

