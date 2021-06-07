Endorsement for Spruce Forests
Is there something more beautiful than a spruce forest growing in its natural habitat?
It's one of the Forest Ecosystems that was affected the most by Climate Change during the last two decades in Germany. After another three dry years many commercial spruce forests in the lower parts of Germany were weakened by drought. Huge woods were destroyed by the bark beetle within a few weeks. Since the lowlands are not the natural habitat of the spruce the bark beetles just restored the balance of nature. In my opinion bark beetle disasters (so-called by mankind) are even a part of the life cycle of a natural spruce forest. In the Eastern Bavarian mountain ranges with higher precipitation also in dry years I was looking for natural spruce forests and found a wood wonder land. That's the area where almost homogeneous spruce forests will also grow in the next decades.
Photography by Kilian Schönberger | 2021 | Location: Germany