Rotating Triumphal Arch

Location: Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Year: 2020

The district of Kolomna, where many of Dostoevsky’s novels are set, is one of the oldest — and, probably, the most distinctive — in St. Petersburg.

The Nikolsky Rows is a brilliant example of a gostiny dvor, a very distinctive Russian building type combining a shopping arcade and an inner courtyard used as an open market and storage and maintenance area. The building fell into disrepair and was then restored. However, until the present day, it failed to become an active city space in its own right. The former arcade now houses a hotel, while the market courtyard remained inaccessible to the public.

We created a small architectural landmark to trigger the return to life for this historically vibrant location.

The project concept is, first and foremost, a contemplation of the environment, where everything is fleeting and even the most sacred objects alter their course with great ease. It is an allegory of the search for the unique ‘Russian way’: a paradoxical combination of the yearning for development and the eternal fear of change. It is an attempt to reinterpret and provide a new understanding to one of the most established architectural forms. Last, but not least, it is a very functional object: a carousel.