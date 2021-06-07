Log In
Tools
Watercolor
Pen And Ink
Tools
Hard-surface, Soft Paint
JEREL DYE
7/6/2021
Each illustration was created with traditional media. Watercolor paint, ink with dip-pen, and gouache.
Hard-surface, Soft Paint
Published:
July 3rd 2021
JEREL DYE
Owners
JEREL DYE
Boston, MA, USA
Hard-surface, Soft Paint
Published:
July 3rd 2021
Tools
Watercolor
Pen And Ink
Creative Fields
Illustration
Concept Art
Cartooning
conceptart
design
hard-surface
robot
Vehicle
whimsical
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
