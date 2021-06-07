Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Hard-surface, Soft Paint
JEREL DYE
Each illustration was created with traditional media. Watercolor paint, ink with dip-pen, and gouache.
Cartooning conceptart design hard-surface robot Vehicle whimsical
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
