Wadden Sea
Kevin Krautgartner
Behance.net
Wadden Sea

The Wadden Sea, located in the southeastern part of the North Sea, is the world’s largest unbroken system of intertidal sand, mud flats and wetlands in the world. A vast area along the coastlines of the three countries: The Netherlands, Germany and Denmark. Declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009, it has a high biological diversity and is an important area for both breeding and migrating birds. During low tide the shallow water which is left on the sand forms incredible unique structures which can look completely different each day. 
