Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
LEGO x Leta - Adidas Artist Collaboration
Leta Sobierajski
Behance.net
Lego x Leta - Adidas Artist Collaboration

Building the Lego x Adidas Superstar Shoes from scratch.
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
art direction Collaboration design sculpture shoe
The sneaker and toy industries are worlds apart, but when their paths occasionally cross, pretty cool things can happen. 
       As a tool many of us have used since childhood, LEGO is a timeless material that does not cater to one age or one demographic. It is boundless and full of possibility, and for the launch of the LEGO x Adidas Originals Superstar set, Leta was approached to create a remix for the classic silhouette. This highly covetable sneaker was originally released as a basketball shoe back in 1969. Since then, the Superstar has transcended sports and become one of the most versatile streetwear staples around the world.

Client: LEGO x Adidas Originals
Year: 2021
Scope: Design
LEGO x Leta - Adidas Artist Collaboration
206
969
12
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Leta Sobierajski Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Wade and Leta Brooklyn, NY, USA

    LEGO x Leta - Adidas Artist Collaboration

    206
    969
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives