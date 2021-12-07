Lego x Leta - Adidas Artist Collaboration

The sneaker and toy industries are worlds apart, but when their paths occasionally cross, pretty cool things can happen.



As a tool many of us have used since childhood, LEGO is a timeless material that does not cater to one age or one demographic. It is boundless and full of possibility, and for the launch of the LEGO x Adidas Originals Superstar set, Leta was approached to create a remix for the classic silhouette. This highly covetable sneaker was originally released as a basketball shoe back in 1969. Since then, the Superstar has transcended sports and become one of the most versatile streetwear staples around the world.





