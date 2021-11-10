Lamborghini Countach 50th anniversary

Lamborghini Countach
celebrates its 50th anniversary
The Lamborghini Countach is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year in 2021. That means that exactly 50 years from March 2021, the Lamborghini Countach made its first appearance in 1971.
1,999 Lamborghini Countach models were produced, which is why you likely won’t come across one at any dealership. These vehicles were in small production numbers, to begin with, and the separation of many years means that many of these vehicles are no longer running. The production took place from 1974 to 1990. While the vehicles are far and few between, their legacy is still around in new Lamborghini models. In this shoot I wanted to pay tribute to the iconic design of the legendary Countach.
Director: Chris Noltekuhlmann
DoP: Marco Schott
1st AC: Montell Taraschewski
Light: Thorben Winkler, Max Dickhaus, Felix Schirmer
Styling: Natalie Schneider
MakeUp: Tina Fischbach
Model: Leslie / M4 Models
Editor: Marvin Kuehner
Sounddesign / Music: Matthias Mueller
Colorist: Stefan King
