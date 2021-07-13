Enter the circle, a kinetic work

Dutch multi-disciplinary artist Levi van Veluw (1985) presents a new clay series in the tradition of Beyond Matter. Within this series of blue polymer clay works, van Veluw investigates the relation between the rational, the spiritual and the material. By making images of religious artifacts the artist questions our desire to make faith tangible. In the newest 'altar piece' he adds a dynamic element to the series by incorporating mechanics, hidden from view inside the clay sculpture.





Enter the circle, 2021

polymer clay, pigment, metal frame, mechanics.

70 cm diameter