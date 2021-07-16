Budapest Design Week 2021

Our goal was to create a diverse and flexible visual system with a positive voice, which can easily be connected to the previous identity known from the past 12 years. The design is based on the concepts of agelessness and revival. We took the diagonal shape of the previous identity from its original setting and built up a completely new context.

The connotations of the diagonal element fit well to the spirit of the festival: the shape with a square base is lengthened to become 3 dimensional and running across all surfaces - it's comprehensive, rising, dynamic, 2 and 3D at once. The diagonal shape is not only a graphic gesture in the new visuals but also functions as a force that holds the identity together - the logotypes, the typography and the 2021 key visual are in tight coherence.



