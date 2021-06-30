JAPANESE ART UPDATE
Selected japanese style artworks and character design projects made during early 2021.
Monster Parade 百鬼夜行
Hyakki Yakoh (百鬼夜行, means night parade of one hundred demons) is a famous Japanese legend that has been recorded in many Japanese picture scrolls.
Treasure Ship -宝船-
Takarabune(宝船,means treasure ship)is a famous japanese mythical ship with
seven lucky gods on board.
Qilin
The motif of this work is the 麒麟(Qilin), a kind of divine animal from Asian mythology.
The animal resembles a deer, but has scales. It is said to be very docile and can live for 1000 years.
Mini Japan - NARITA AIRPORT
Artwork for Narita International Airport. (Sponsor: Alibaba Group)
This work was created to convey the charms of various parts of Japan to people coming from overseas for the Tokyo Olympic.
Mini Shinjuku - Isetan
Art work for Isetan, a department store in Japan.
Harajuku Cat
Private Work
Mr. Hi-Fashion
Private Work
Exorcist Cat
Onmyoji (陰陽師, japanese exorcist) is an official position that existed in ancient Japan.
They used rituals and wards to ward off disasters and the grudges of the dead.
LEGACY
Digital Japanese Painting, designed for use in interior.
JK Assasin
Private Work
PS: PLEASE STOP ASIAN HATE :)