The Great Book of Dragons // White Star Edizioni
Anna Láng
Behance.net
The Great Book of Dragons was published in 2019 by White Star Kids, and was translated in many languages since then. It's a practical guide for future dragon trainers packed with useful information. It helps them recognize every type of dragon that has ever lived and learn about their habits, favorite foods, and how to look after them!  The book became a series with other interesting titles like The Great Book of Fantastic CreaturesThe Great Book of Monsters of the Deep, and The Great Book of Dinosaurs.
