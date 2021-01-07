Monolit Skincare

Nature simplified.
MonolitTM is skincare range, build for men, crafted from natural ingredients with admiration for what’s pure and truest. ‘Monolith’ is geological formation (e.g. mountain, obelisk) consisting of a single, coherent rock block. This is the perfect example of simplicity seen in nature and great inspiration for the brand. This resulted in the logo, - a super simple block letter 'M'. Strong and bold sign together with the dominant greenery (nature), they embody the most recognizable elements of visual identity.
Scope of work:
Brand Strategy
Naming
Logotype design
Visual identity
Packaging design
Brand Manual
Casestudy Photography