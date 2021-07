47º Festival Sesc Melhores Filmes

[EN]

Sesc Melhores Filmes film festival is the oldest and one of the most traditional film festivals in São Paulo, Brazil. Created in 1974, the movies are selected through a popular vote from the general public and also from film critics.





The graphic identity proposed for the 47th edition that took place digitally for the second year in a role is inspired by old cinematographic projections. This approach was motivated by the urge to return to the movie theater physical space and the experience associated with it.





A flexible triangle is used in reference to the shape of the light created in movie projections. The use of areas in red and white is linked to the idea of light and shadow and how these elements interfere with the surroundings. The identity is unfolded onto a range of media, such as opening titles, social media applications, website campaigns, and a printed catalog.