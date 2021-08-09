Deconstructing rarities from Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum

How do we feel when we define something as ‘weird’?
For two years in a row we developed #aperitivosthyssen creative campaign and visual identity for @museothyssen, a serie of summer concerts held on the museum’s terraces. This year’s edition curatorial concept is ‘Rarezas’ / ‘Rarities’ and explores works from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum collection that are outstanding for their unique, atypical and extraordinary character.
Rather than focusing on expressing what a rarity is, we wanted to convey the feeling of strangeness we have when something is strange to us through a psychedelic-ish, dynamic and unorthodox visual system.
Creative Direction & Design: @rebekaarcestudio
Motion graphics: @nachovelasco_
Curator: @pportellano
Client: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum
