Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Deconstructing rarities from Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum
Multiple Owners
Behance.net







How do we feel when we define something as ‘weird’?

For two years in a row we developed #aperitivosthyssen creative campaign and visual identity for @museothyssen, a serie of summer concerts held on the museum’s terraces. This year’s edition curatorial concept is ‘Rarezas’ / ‘Rarities’ and explores works from the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum collection that are outstanding for their unique, atypical and extraordinary character.

Rather than focusing on expressing what a rarity is, we wanted to convey the feeling of strangeness we have when something is strange to us through a psychedelic-ish, dynamic and unorthodox visual system.






Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity










Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity










Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity








Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Advertising aftereffects animation Creative Campaign Creative Direction graphics motion motiongraphics visual campaign visual identity




Thanks for watching!

Creative Direction & Design: @rebekaarcestudio
Motion graphics: @nachovelasco_
Curator: @pportellano
Client: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum





Deconstructing rarities from Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum
134
561
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Rebeka Arce Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Nacho Velasco Spain

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Nacho Velasco Spain

    Deconstructing rarities from Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum

    Creative campaign and visual identity design for #aperitivosthyssen, a serie of summer concerts held on Thyssen Bornemisza-Museum’s terraces. We Read More
    134
    561
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields