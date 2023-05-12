Ana Gomez Bernaus's profile
Emergence & Mosaics
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Emergence and Mosaics are parallel series exploring volume and rhythm through form vs structure and sequentiality through repetition. 


Ana Gomez Bernaus
Los Angeles, CA, USA

