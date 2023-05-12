Log In
For You
Discover
Live
Hire
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
For You
Discover
Live
Hire
Jobs
search icon
magnifying glass
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Assets
People to Hire
Cancel
search icon
magnifying glass
View your notifications within Behance.
View your notifications within Behance.
Log In
Sign Up
Free Trial
search icon
magnifying glass
Adobe
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Emergence & Mosaics
Ana Gomez Bernaus
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Emergence
and
Mosaics
are parallel series exploring volume and rhythm through form vs structure and sequentiality through repetition.
Follow me
Instagram
Twitter
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Emergence & Mosaics
22
107
4
Published:
May 12th 2023
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Emergence & Mosaics
22
107
4
Published:
May 12th 2023
Tools
Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
3D Art
3D Modeling
Art Direction
3D
3d art
Abstract Art
art
artist
artwork
design
Digital Art
refraction
Volume
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information