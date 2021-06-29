Log In
Tools
Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Microsoft Surface Studio II
Wacom Cintiq
Digital Paint
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/29/2021
Digital Paint
is a new series of 3D experiments recreating the look of paint smears through transparency, reflection and refraction.
Instagram
Twitter
Digital Paint
Published:
June 28th 2021
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Digital Paint
Published:
June 28th 2021
Tools
Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Microsoft Surface Studio II
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
3D Art
Illustration
Graphic Design
3D
cinema 4d
digital paint
glass
paint
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
