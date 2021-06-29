Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Digital Paint
Ana Gomez Bernaus
Behance.net


Digital Paint is a new series of 3D experiments recreating the look of paint smears through transparency, reflection and refraction. 

3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint
3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint
3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint
3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint
3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint
3D cinema 4d digital paint glass paint


Follow me
Digital Paint
55
433
8
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Ana Gomez Bernaus Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Digital Paint

    55
    433
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives