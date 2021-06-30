more WHY HOW WHAT book

NORMA Editorial / 2021





We, the Mingarro brothers, have been burning our creative energy together since childhood and in 2007 we made it official by founding Brosmind! This book is a collection of the most important material we've gathered over the years. Through mountains of illustrations, piles of gadget creations, pencil sketches, secret plans, startling insights into our process and partnership, more WHY HOW WHAT is offering you an electrifying glimpse into our universe! If there ever was a chance to understand and enjoy what we do, this it it!



more WHY HOW WHAT is an updated flexi bound version of our 2014 WHY HOW WHAT book. As well as 397 new illustrations, sketches and photographs, it features 56 new projects, a first-time look into our new digital working methods, and a guided tour by us as comic characters.





384 pages

Flexi bound

24.5 x 17.5 cm

651 illustrations, sketches and photographs

Spanish and English text

Published by NORMA Editorial

First edition 2021

Printed in Spain

21.7 x 15.4 cm card with Four Gangs character

Signed by Brosmind



